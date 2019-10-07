Poll: Do you support this week's Extinction Rebellion protests?

ENVIRONMENTAL ACTIVISTS WILL today begin a week-long protest, bringing disruption to 60 cities around the world.

Members of Extinction Rebellion (XR) Ireland have said they will set up roadblocks and a campsite from midday for what is being described as a week-long “festival of civil disobedience”.

Organisers of the protest will gather outside the Dáil at 12pm and bring activists to a separate undisclosed protest site afterwards. They anticipate that over 1,000 people will take part in the “Climate Walk” which is due to begin at 1pm.

Concerns have been raised about the potential impact of the protests – aimed at putting pressure on governments to tackle climate change – on businesses and public transport.

Dublin City Council has said it would be working alongside gardaí in order “to assist minimising disruption to the public and supporting the public safety”.

