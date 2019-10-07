This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 7 October, 2019
Poll: Do you support this week's Extinction Rebellion protests?

Organisers of the protest will gather outside the Dáil at 12pm today.

By Cónal Thomas Monday 7 Oct 2019, 9:00 AM
12 minutes ago 1,492 Views 3 Comments
Extinction Rebellion protesters outside Heuston Station in Dublin in July.
Image: Leah Farrell
Image: Leah Farrell

ENVIRONMENTAL ACTIVISTS WILL today begin a week-long protest, bringing disruption to 60 cities around the world. 

Members of Extinction Rebellion (XR) Ireland have said they will set up roadblocks and a campsite from midday for what is being described as a week-long “festival of civil disobedience”.

Organisers of the protest will gather outside the Dáil at 12pm and bring activists to a separate undisclosed protest site afterwards. They anticipate that over 1,000 people will take part in the “Climate Walk” which is due to begin at 1pm. 

Concerns have been raised about the potential impact of the protests – aimed at putting pressure on governments to tackle climate change – on businesses and public transport. 

Dublin City Council has said it would be working alongside gardaí in order “to assist minimising disruption to the public and supporting the public safety”.

So, today we’re asking: Do you support this week’s Extinction Rebellion protests? 


Poll Results:

No (143)
Yes (82)
I don't know/I've no opinion (15)



Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

