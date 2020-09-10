Poll: Do you think there will be a Brexit trade deal?

TAOISEACH MICHEÁL MARTIN has said that he is not optimistic that a Brexit trade deal will be done, and that “trust has been eroded” in EU-UK negotiations.

The UK government published a bill that would give British ministers powers to decide on some customs and State aid arrangements for Northern Ireland, which is contrary to the provisions of the Withdrawal Agreement, ratified by both the House of Commons and European Parliament.

Though the Tánaiste Leo Varadkar and others had initially dismissed this as “sabre-rattling”, this breach of an international agreement and the rule of law has kicked up great concern in Ireland and the EU for the final phase of Brexit discussions.

The EU has said a deal needs to be agreed by the end of October, while British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said there needs to be a deal by 15 October.

So, do you you think there will be a Brexit Trade deal?

