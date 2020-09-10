This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 12°C Thursday 10 September 2020
Advertisement

Poll: Do you think there will be a Brexit trade deal?

“Trust has been eroded”, the Taoiseach says, – but is this all just a British negotiation tactic?

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Thursday 10 Sep 2020, 8:45 AM
1 hour ago 10,777 Views 30 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5200694
Image: Frank Augstein via PA Images
Image: Frank Augstein via PA Images

TAOISEACH MICHEÁL MARTIN has said that he is not optimistic that a Brexit trade deal will be done, and that “trust has been eroded” in EU-UK negotiations.

The UK government published a bill that would give British ministers powers to decide on some customs and State aid arrangements for Northern Ireland, which is contrary to the provisions of the Withdrawal Agreement, ratified by both the House of Commons and European Parliament. 

Though the Tánaiste Leo Varadkar and others had initially dismissed this as “sabre-rattling”, this breach of an international agreement and the rule of law has kicked up great concern in Ireland and the EU for the final phase of Brexit discussions.

The EU has said a deal needs to be agreed by the end of October, while British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said there needs to be a deal by 15 October.

So, do you you think there will be a Brexit Trade deal?


Poll Results:

Probably not, no (625)
Yes, there will be a last-minute deal (561)
Not even the Withdrawal Agreement will last (245)
I have no idea what's going on (136)




#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (30)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie