Sunday 25 August, 2019
Poll: Have you had problems getting a doctor's appointment recently?

The Sunday Independent reports that 44% of surgeries are unable to see new patients.

By Stephen McDermott Sunday 25 Aug 2019, 11:17 AM
9 minutes ago 750 Views 3 Comments
Image: Shutterstock/Chinnapong
Image: Shutterstock/Chinnapong

AN INVESTIGATION BY the Sunday Independent has found that almost half of Ireland’s GP practices are operating at maximum capacity.

According to the newspaper, 44% of surgeries are unable to see new patients because of a lack of GPs.

The constraints are affecting patients across the country, while experts are also warning that they are negatively affecting how doctors are able to treat patients already on their books.

So today we’re asking: Have you had problems getting a doctor’s appointment recently?


Poll Results:

No (78)
Yes, but I got one eventually (45)
Yes, and I wasn't able to get one (32)
I've never needed a GP appointment (7)




Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

