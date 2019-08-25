Poll: Have you had problems getting a doctor's appointment recently?

AN INVESTIGATION BY the Sunday Independent has found that almost half of Ireland’s GP practices are operating at maximum capacity.

According to the newspaper, 44% of surgeries are unable to see new patients because of a lack of GPs.

The constraints are affecting patients across the country, while experts are also warning that they are negatively affecting how doctors are able to treat patients already on their books.

So today we’re asking: Have you had problems getting a doctor’s appointment recently?

