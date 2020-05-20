Poll: When was the last time you donated money to charity?

MORE THAN HALF of respondents to a survey by the Charities Regulator have said their finances are uncertain or in difficulty as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The survey of 2,223 charities found that of the 71% of respondents who fundraise, some 90% stated that they have had to cancel or postpone fundraising for 2020.
But despite their concerns about financial uncertainty, many charities did indicate they are taking a proactive approach to protect the services they provide.
In light of this, today we’re asking: When was the last time you donated money to charity?
Poll Results:
COMMENTS (25)