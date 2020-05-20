This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 14 °C Wednesday 20 May, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Poll: When was the last time you donated money to charity?

More than half of charities say their finances are uncertain as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

By Stephen McDermott Wednesday 20 May 2020, 9:30 AM
1 hour ago 9,525 Views 25 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5103451
Image: Shutterstock/SewCream
Image: Shutterstock/SewCream

MORE THAN HALF of respondents to a survey by the Charities Regulator have said their finances are uncertain or in difficulty as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The survey of 2,223 charities found that of the 71% of respondents who fundraise, some 90% stated that they have had to cancel or postpone fundraising for 2020.

But despite their concerns about financial uncertainty, many charities did indicate they are taking a proactive approach to protect the services they provide.

In light of this, today we’re asking: When was the last time you donated money to charity?


Poll Results:

In the last two months (832)
Last year (97)
Before 2019 (97)
Earlier this year (before March) (90)
Never (75)





#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (25)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie