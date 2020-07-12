Poll: Should there be a facility near Dublin Airport where people have to quarantine?

SHOULD THERE BE a facility near Dublin Airport where people arriving in Ireland have to self-quarantine?

If such a facility were to be built, the cost and maintenance would most likely fall to the Irish government.

This weekend, there have been many reports of tourists arriving in Ireland from around the world, including from places where there are a high number of Covid-19 cases, like New York and Texas.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said today that it is too soon for British tourists to travel to Ireland without quarantining for the required two weeks.

So, we’re asking: should there be a government facility near Dublin Airport where people have to quarantine for the required two-weeks?

