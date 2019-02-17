Poll: Should products come with a warning if they damage the environment?

THERE HAVE BEEN renewed calls for mandatory warnings on wet wipes, over concerns some brands are labelled as “flushable” despite the damage they can cause to the environment.

The European Commission has listed wipes among the single-use plastics that will come under specific rules – but there is nothing to say that users should be told about the environmental damage they cause.

Irish MEP Deirdre Clune told TheJournal.ie that the rules should go further and that products should warn consumers if they’re bad for the environment.

So we’re wondering: Should products come with a warning if they damage the environment?

