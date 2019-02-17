This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Poll: Should products come with a warning if they damage the environment?

There are currently no rules which would identify the environmental damage a product can cause.

By Stephen McDermott Sunday 17 Feb 2019, 10:29 AM
20 minutes ago 1,019 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4497963
Image: Shutterstock/MildaNema
Image: Shutterstock/MildaNema

THERE HAVE BEEN renewed calls for mandatory warnings on wet wipes, over concerns some brands are labelled as “flushable” despite the damage they can cause to the environment.

The European Commission has listed wipes among the single-use plastics that will come under specific rules – but there is nothing to say that users should be told about the environmental damage they cause.

Irish MEP Deirdre Clune told TheJournal.ie that the rules should go further and that products should warn consumers if they’re bad for the environment.

So we’re wondering: Should products come with a warning if they damage the environment?


Poll Results:





About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
