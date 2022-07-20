Poll: Would you take public transport more if it was free?

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
IN RECENT MONTHS, Germany introduced a train pass granting everyone living or visiting the country unlimited travel for just €9 a month.
Spain has also recently made all short and medium distance trains free of charge for a few months.
Transport fares in Ireland were cut by the government earlier this year and with the high price of fuel public transport is a more affordable option for some people.
However, those living outside cities and towns often have less frequent and reliable access to public transport.
Public transport also produces fewer emissions than driving – a significant factor when Ireland needs to reduce its emissions by 51% by 2030 and reach net zero emissions by 2050.
So today, we’re asking: Would you take public transport more if it was free?
Poll Results:
COMMENTS (26)