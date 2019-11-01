This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 1 November, 2019
Poll: Do you support the government's plan to 'auto-enrol' people for pensions?

The government this week announced plans for the new pension system.

By Hayley Halpin Friday 1 Nov 2019, 8:23 AM
1 hour ago 8,331 Views 33 Comments
Image: Shutterstock/Tiko Aramyan
Image: Shutterstock/Tiko Aramyan

THIS WEEK, THE government announce that it has approved the creation of a new pension system which will see all workers aged 23-60 earning over €20,000 automatically enrolled on a retirement savings scheme.

With only 35% of private sector workers putting money away in a private pension, this system of automatically enrolling people is designed to help workers begin to put away money for when they retire. 

Anyone who meets the criteria and is not already enrolled in a workplace pension scheme will be automatically added. 

Under the system due to begin in 2022, employers will be required to match the contribution made by an employee towards their pension. 

So, today we want to know: Do you support the government’s plan to ‘auto-enrol’ people for pensions?


Poll Results:

Yes (975)
No (311)
I'm not sure / no opinion (71)



Hayley Halpin
