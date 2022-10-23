Poll: When is the best time to carve a pumpkin?

IT’S ALMOST THAT time of year again.

A time to tell spooky stories and dress up and for children to gorge themselves on sweets. Yes, it’s (almost) a week to Halloween!

Which means, for those who celebrate, its pumpkin carving season. But when is the best time to carve your pumpkin?

Do you carve well in advance, and risk the pumpkin going bad, or do you leave it to the last minute, and risk you neighbours thinking that you’re just not that into Halloween?

Today we’re asking, When is the best time to carve a pumpkin?

