Dublin: 10°C Wednesday 16 December 2020
Poll: Are you happy with the Covid-19 restrictions in place for Christmas?

The new measures on household visits and inter-county travel take effect from Friday.

By Orla Dwyer Wednesday 16 Dec 2020, 9:17 AM
54 minutes ago
https://jrnl.ie/5301310

TODAY, NEW RESTRICTIONS took effect in places like England and Germany in an effort to slow the surge of Covid-19 infections. 

In the UK, Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove is resuming talks over the plans for up to three households to mix between December 23 and 27 with the leaders of Northern Ireland, Wales and Scotland. 

In Ireland, the restrictions were agreed at the end of last month and certain changes will take effect from this Friday. 

The ban on household visits will be lifted from this day to allow two households to meet with a third indoors. 

Inter-county travel will also be allowed from then until 6 January.

Are you satisfied with these restrictions, or do they matter to your festive plans at all?

Today we’re asking: Are you happy with the Covid-19 restrictions in place for Christmas?


Poll Results:

Yes, they hit the right mark (464)
No, they're too loose  (389)
I was going to do my plans regardless (122)
No, they're too strict (86)




About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

