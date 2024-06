IRELAND’S CIARA MAGEEAN last night won gold in the 1500m at the European Championships in Rome.

It was the second victory for Ireland, with the 400m mixed relay team also bagging gold medals last week.

At this morning’s events, Andrew Corcoran of Balbriggan qualified for the men’s 1500m semi-finals, which will be held on Wednesday evening.

Phil Healy missed out on a spot in the women’s 200m semi-finals, finishing in fifth place.

Tallaght’s Rhasidat Adeleke and Tipperary’s Sharlene Mawdsley will tonight take part in the women’s 400m final.

With all the excitement, we’re asking you: Have you been watching the European Athletic Championships?