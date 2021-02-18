Poll: Have you noticed poor air quality where you live?

THE GOVERNMENT HAS announced proposals for a nationwide ban on the sale and burning of smoky coal.

Minister for the Environment Eamon Ryan announced the measure on the further regulation of solid fuel use for domestic home heating as part of a public consultation.

The smoky coal ban was first introduced to Dublin in 1990. It was later extended to other areas around the country, but there have been calls for a nationwide ban to be rolled out over the years in order to improve air quality and protect the environment.

So, today we want to know: Have you noticed poor air quality where you live?

