Poll: Have you turned the heating on this week?

AFTER A COLD few days, it looks like autumn has arrived.
Temperatures are set to drop to as low as 4 degrees tonight, according to Met Éireann.
Across the weekend there will be a mix of sunny spell and showers.
So, as the autumn weather is most certainly upon us, we want to know: Have you turned the heating on this week?
Poll Results:
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS (15)