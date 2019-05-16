Poll: How do you feel about Donald Trump's visit to Ireland?

US PRESIDENT DONALD Trump is set to visit Ireland for a number of days next month.

Trump is due to visit the UK and France at the start of June for the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings. Sources say he is expected to arrive in Ireland, where he will stay at his Doonbeg resort in Co Clare, on Wednesday 5 June.

It’s expected he will then head to France for further World War II commemorative events the following day, before returning to Doonbeg for another overnight stay.

A US advance team is expected in the country in the coming days, and an official confirmation of the itinerary is also expected.

