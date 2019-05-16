This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Thursday 16 May, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Poll: How do you feel about Donald Trump's visit to Ireland?

Official confirmation of his itinerary is expected in the coming days.

By Adam Daly Thursday 16 May 2019, 9:37 AM
3 hours ago 28,335 Views 120 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4637209
Image: Patrice Lapointe via PA Images
Image: Patrice Lapointe via PA Images

US PRESIDENT DONALD Trump is set to visit Ireland for a number of days next month.

Trump is due to visit the UK and France at the start of June for the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings. Sources say he is expected to arrive in Ireland, where he will stay at his Doonbeg resort in Co Clare, on Wednesday 5 June.

It’s expected he will then head to France for further World War II commemorative events the following day, before returning to Doonbeg for another overnight stay. 

A US advance team is expected in the country in the coming days, and an official confirmation of the itinerary is also expected.

So this morning we’re asking: How do you feel about Donald Trump’s visit to Ireland? 


Poll Results:

I'd rather he didn't (2201)
I don't care (1234)
I'm glad he's coming (1086)



  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly52
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (120)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie