IT’S THE END of an era. After over 20 years, the online video-call service Skype is no more.

The service was wound down today by its owners, Microsoft.

Advertisement

Services like Zoom, Teams, WhatsApp’s video calls and Apple’s FaceTime boomed during the Covid-19 pandemic as most of the professional world worked from home and people sought to keep in touch with friends and family.

The way we use video calls may have changed in the years since, but for many people, they have replaced a standard phone call.

So today, we want to know: How often do you use video calls?