Poll: Should Ireland ban all single-use plastics by 2021?

CANADIAN PRIME MINISTER Justin Trudeau has pledged to ban “harmful” single-use plastics across the country by 2021, if he’s re-elected this fall.

This includes plastic bags, straws, cutlery, plates, and stir sticks. Petroleum-based disposable plastic is difficult to recycle as materials and chemicals need to be added to do so, so it’s often discarded in landfills. There are also a limited number of items for which recycled plastic can be used.

The EU has already mandated that single-use plastic straws, plates and cutlery should be banned in all member states by 2021 – do you think this should be extended to all single-use plastics?

