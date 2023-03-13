Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Monday 13 March 2023 Dublin: 11°C
Saturday Night Live
# Your Say
Poll: Is it acceptable for Americans to make jokes like SNL's about Irish stereotypes?
The strong Irish presence at the Oscars gave rise to some questionable jokes in recent days.
8.8k
11
56 minutes ago

THERE WAS A strong Irish contingent in the US last night as many in our film industry celebrated the prominence of Irish creativity at the awards.

The occasion gave rise to some jokes playing on Irish stereotypes though, including a sketch by comedy show Saturday Night Live. 

Impressions of Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson portrayed the Irish accent as incomprehensible and Irish people’s reputation for drinking.

The latter was considered particularly distasteful by some critics as Colin Farrell has spoken publicly about his sobriety.

There were also a couple of Irish jokes built into the ceremony itself last night.

So today, we’re asking you: Do you think it’s acceptable for Americans to make jokes like SNL’s about Irish stereotypes?


Poll Results:

Yes, it's fine (391)
No, it's not okay (357)
Maybe, it depends on the context (336)
I don't know (15)




Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Lauren Boland
lauren@thejournal.ie
@laurenanna_1
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
11
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     