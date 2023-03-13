Poll: Is it acceptable for Americans to make jokes like SNL's about Irish stereotypes?

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
THERE WAS A strong Irish contingent in the US last night as many in our film industry celebrated the prominence of Irish creativity at the awards.
The occasion gave rise to some jokes playing on Irish stereotypes though, including a sketch by comedy show Saturday Night Live.
Impressions of Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson portrayed the Irish accent as incomprehensible and Irish people’s reputation for drinking.
The latter was considered particularly distasteful by some critics as Colin Farrell has spoken publicly about his sobriety.
There were also a couple of Irish jokes built into the ceremony itself last night.
So today, we’re asking you: Do you think it’s acceptable for Americans to make jokes like SNL’s about Irish stereotypes?
