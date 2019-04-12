Poll: Should Julian Assange be extradited for his alleged role in the hacking of US government computers?

WIKILEAKS FOUNDER JULIAN Assange faces extradition to the US after the Ecuadorian embassy in London revoked his asylum status yesterday.

Following his arrest by British authorities, the US Department of Justice released details of the indictment against him.

If he is extradited to the US, Assange faces charges of “conspiracy to commit computer intrusion for agreeing to break a password to a classified US government computer”.

It follows allegations that he helped former US Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning to pass hundreds of thousands of classified documents to WikiLeaks which exposed US military wrongdoing in Iraq, as well as US diplomatic secrets.

He will face a court hearing in the UK on 2 May on the US request for his extradition.

So today we’re wondering: Should Julian Assange be extradited to the US over his alleged role in the hacking of government computers?

