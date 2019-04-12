This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Poll: Should Julian Assange be extradited for his alleged role in the hacking of US government computers?

The Wikileaks founder faces extradition to the US over charges of conspiracy.

By Stephen McDermott Friday 12 Apr 2019, 10:20 AM
57 minutes ago 5,918 Views 37 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4588700
Julian Assange arrives at Westminster Magistrates' Court in London yesterday
Image: Victoria Jones/PA Images
Julian Assange arrives at Westminster Magistrates' Court in London yesterday
Julian Assange arrives at Westminster Magistrates' Court in London yesterday
Image: Victoria Jones/PA Images

WIKILEAKS FOUNDER JULIAN Assange faces extradition to the US after the Ecuadorian embassy in London revoked his asylum status yesterday.

Following his arrest by British authorities, the US Department of Justice released details of the indictment against him.

If he is extradited to the US, Assange faces charges of “conspiracy to commit computer intrusion for agreeing to break a password to a classified US government computer”.

It follows allegations that he helped former US Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning to pass hundreds of thousands of classified documents to WikiLeaks which exposed US military wrongdoing in Iraq, as well as US diplomatic secrets.

He will face a court hearing in the UK on 2 May on the US request for his extradition.

So today we’re wondering: Should Julian Assange be extradited to the US over his alleged role in the hacking of government computers?


Poll Results:

No (705)
Yes (335)
I don't know (81)



COMMENTS (37)

