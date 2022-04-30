Poll: Will you watch the Katie Taylor v Amanda Serrano fight tonight?

Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano face off ahead of their title bout at Madison Square Garden.

KATIE TAYLOR WILL take on Amanda Serrano in New York tonight in what is being billed as “the biggest fight in female boxing history”.

Taylor is putting her 20-fight unbeaten record on the line against Puerto Rican seven-weight champion Serrano, who has won 30 of her 42 bouts by knockout.

The fight will kick off at around 3.00am Irish time and is expected to attract a sellout attendance at Madison Square Garden, while it will be streamed live for those who want to stay up and watch it at home.

So today we’re asking: Will you watch the Katie Taylor v Amanda Serrano fight tonight?

