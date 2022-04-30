#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 10°C Saturday 30 April 2022
Poll: Will you watch the Katie Taylor v Amanda Serrano fight tonight?

The blockbuster fight will kick off at around 3.00am Irish time.

By Jane Moore Saturday 30 Apr 2022, 10:17 AM
1 hour ago 9,373 Views 10 Comments
Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano face off ahead of their title bout at Madison Square Garden.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano face off ahead of their title bout at Madison Square Garden.
Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano face off ahead of their title bout at Madison Square Garden.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

KATIE TAYLOR WILL take on Amanda Serrano in New York tonight in what is being billed as “the biggest fight in female boxing history”. 

Taylor is putting her 20-fight unbeaten record on the line against Puerto Rican seven-weight champion Serrano, who has won 30 of her 42 bouts by knockout.

The fight will kick off at around 3.00am Irish time and is expected to attract a sellout attendance at Madison Square Garden, while it will be streamed live for those who want to stay up and watch it at home. 

So today we’re asking: Will you watch the Katie Taylor v Amanda Serrano fight tonight?


Poll Results:

No (948)
Yes (242)
I'm not sure (93)



About the author:

About the author
Jane Moore
@janemoore__
jane@thejournal.ie

