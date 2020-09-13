This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunday 13 September 2020
Poll: Should foreign languages be made compulsory in primary schools?

Ireland doesn’t have the best relationship with foreign languages.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Sunday 13 Sep 2020, 12:34 PM
8 minutes ago 1,325 Views 7 Comments
Image: Shutterstock/beeboys
Image: Shutterstock/beeboys

DO YOU THINK that studying a foreign language should be made compulsory in primary schools?

Young Fine Gael have called on the Irish Government to introduce compulsory foreign language learning in the primary school curriculum.

Around 75% of the working-age population in 16 of the EU’s member states know at least one other foreign language. In Ireland, that figure stands at 65%.

So, do you think a foreign language should be made compulsory in primary schools?


Poll Results:

Yes (101)
No, but it should in secondary schools (30)
No, it's not that important (29)



About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

