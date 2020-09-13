Poll: Should foreign languages be made compulsory in primary schools?

DO YOU THINK that studying a foreign language should be made compulsory in primary schools?

Young Fine Gael have called on the Irish Government to introduce compulsory foreign language learning in the primary school curriculum.

Around 75% of the working-age population in 16 of the EU’s member states know at least one other foreign language. In Ireland, that figure stands at 65%.

So, do you think a foreign language should be made compulsory in primary schools?

