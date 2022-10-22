Poll: Who do you think will be the next leader of the Conservative Party?

THINGS ARE HEATING up across the Irish Sea.

The race to determine who will succeed Liz Truss to be the next leader of the UK Conservative Party is getting underway.

Penny Mordaunt – who finished third in the last leadership contest – was the first to declare her intentions, announcing her bid to run yesterday.

Meanwhile, former chancellor Rish Sunak is yet to announce his intentions, but his supporters have claimed he already has the 100 votes necessary to enter the contest.

And looming in the background, former Prime Minister Boris Johnson is said to be considering a run, and is quickly building support.

So, what do you think?

Today we’re asking, Who do you think will be the next leader of the Conservative Party?

