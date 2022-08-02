Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Tuesday 2 August 2022
Poll: Did you watch the Love Island final?

Wicklow-native Laura Whitmore presented the final last night.

By Lauren Boland Tuesday 2 Aug 2022, 9:27 AM
36 minutes ago 5,643 Views 13 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5830959
Love Island 2022 winners Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti
Image: ITV
Love Island 2022 winners Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti

Image: ITV
Love Island 2022 winners Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti
Image: ITV

ANOTHER SUMMER, ANOTHER season of Love Island come to an end.

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti were voted the winners of Love Island 2022 last night after eight weeks of nightly episodes.

Wicklow-native Laura Whitmore presented the final, which saw third place awarded to Irishman Dami Hope and Londoner Indiyah Polack.

The show attracts millions of viewers each year, with this season proving to be among the most popular. On the Virgin Media Player alone, this season of the ITV show reached 12.1 million streams before the final.

Fans say they enjoy its drama and its look at relationships under a microscope, while some non-viewers are quick to try to boast about not watching it and others are simply apathetic.

So today, we’re asking you: Did you watch the Love Island final?


Poll Results:

No, I watched none of this season (508)
Yes, I watched the final and other episodes (153)
No, but I watched other episodes (33)
Yes, but it was the only episode I watched this season (7)




About the author:

About the author
Lauren Boland
@laurenanna_1
lauren@thejournal.ie

