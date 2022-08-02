Poll: Did you watch the Love Island final?

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
ANOTHER SUMMER, ANOTHER season of Love Island come to an end.
Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti were voted the winners of Love Island 2022 last night after eight weeks of nightly episodes.
Wicklow-native Laura Whitmore presented the final, which saw third place awarded to Irishman Dami Hope and Londoner Indiyah Polack.
The show attracts millions of viewers each year, with this season proving to be among the most popular. On the Virgin Media Player alone, this season of the ITV show reached 12.1 million streams before the final.
Fans say they enjoy its drama and its look at relationships under a microscope, while some non-viewers are quick to try to boast about not watching it and others are simply apathetic.
So today, we’re asking you: Did you watch the Love Island final?
Poll Results:
