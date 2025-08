A FIANNA FÁIL TD has proposed that Leaving Certificate students studying Irish should undertake a mandatory three weeks in the Gaeltacht to brush up on their oral abilities.

“I don’t think it’s acceptable that after 14 years of formal education in Irish in this country so many people are not confident enough to speak in Irish, don’t have the ability to speak in Irish, and that it is not as widely spoken as I would like it to be,” Ryan O’Meara, TD for Tipperary North, said in a video pitching the idea.

He urged people to get in touch to give him their ideas on how best to promote the Irish language.

So today we’re asking you: Should Leaving Cert students studying Irish do a few mandatory weeks in the Gaeltacht?