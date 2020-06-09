This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 11 °C Tuesday 9 June, 2020
Poll: Have you been wearing a mask when shopping or on public transport?

There has been little evidence of widespread mask-wearing among members of the public.

By Dominic McGrath Tuesday 9 Jun 2020, 8:58 AM
1 hour ago 13,997 Views 51 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5118088
The woman shopping in Dublin over the weekend.
Image: Brian Lawless/PA Wire/PA Images
The woman shopping in Dublin over the weekend.
The woman shopping in Dublin over the weekend.
Image: Brian Lawless/PA Wire/PA Images

CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER Dr Tony Holohan has said that more people should be wearing masks when shopping or on public transport. 

At the Department of Health briefing on Covid-19, Holohan said that he had been shopping himself at the weekend, wearing a mask, and was struck by the number of people who did not have one on.

“I did notice that the majority of people were not wearing masks, and it is our clear recommendation … that people in those settings should wear them,” he said.

The government advises the wearing of face masks on public transport, in retail outlets and other indoor settings where social distancing may prove challenging. However, wearing a mask is not mandatory. 

“I think that we can get further progress on the implementation of that guidance, and I think we can do better,” he said.

As thousands of people visited newly opened shops in Dublin yesterday, there was little sign of mask-wearing. 

So today we want to know? Have you been wearing a mask when shopping or on public transport?


Poll Results:

No (856)
Yes (571)
Sometimes (168)



About the author:

About the author
Dominic McGrath
dominic@thejournal.ie

COMMENTS (51)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
