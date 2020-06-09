Poll: Have you been wearing a mask when shopping or on public transport?

The woman shopping in Dublin over the weekend.

CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER Dr Tony Holohan has said that more people should be wearing masks when shopping or on public transport.

At the Department of Health briefing on Covid-19, Holohan said that he had been shopping himself at the weekend, wearing a mask, and was struck by the number of people who did not have one on.

“I did notice that the majority of people were not wearing masks, and it is our clear recommendation … that people in those settings should wear them,” he said.

The government advises the wearing of face masks on public transport, in retail outlets and other indoor settings where social distancing may prove challenging. However, wearing a mask is not mandatory.

“I think that we can get further progress on the implementation of that guidance, and I think we can do better,” he said.

As thousands of people visited newly opened shops in Dublin yesterday, there was little sign of mask-wearing.

