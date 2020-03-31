Poll: Will you take up a new hobby over the next few weeks?

LAST WEEK, TAOISEACH Leo Varadkar announced further restrictions for a two-week period until Easter Sunday, 12 April.

Everybody in Ireland has been told to stay at home for two weeks, except essential workers travelling to work and other exceptions.

People who do leave their homes for exercise will be required to stay within a 2km radius.

Shielding or cocooning has also be introduced for all of those over 70 years of age and specific categories of people who are extremely vulnerable to Covid-19.

With everyone being asked to stay at home, people may find themselves with a lot more free time on their hands than usual.

So, today we want to know: Will you take up a new hobby over the next few weeks?

