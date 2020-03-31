This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Poll: Will you take up a new hobby over the next few weeks?

Well, will you?

By Hayley Halpin Tuesday 31 Mar 2020, 8:14 AM
1 hour ago 8,950 Views 21 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5062407
Image: Shutterstock/Volurol
Image: Shutterstock/Volurol

LAST WEEK, TAOISEACH Leo Varadkar announced further restrictions for a two-week period until Easter Sunday, 12 April. 

Everybody in Ireland has been told to stay at home for two weeks, except essential workers travelling to work and other exceptions.

People who do leave their homes for exercise will be required to stay within a 2km radius.

Shielding or cocooning has also be introduced for all of those over 70 years of age and specific categories of people who are extremely vulnerable to Covid-19. 

With everyone being asked to stay at home, people may find themselves with a lot more free time on their hands than usual. 

So, today we want to know: Will you take up a new hobby over the next few weeks?


Poll Results:

No, I'm still working and haven't got a minute (741)
Yes, I plan to take up a new hobby (433)
No, I'll spend my time staring at the TV (265)
I'm not sure / no opinion (235)




About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

COMMENTS (21)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
