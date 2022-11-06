Poll: When is the last time you went to a live music event?

OVER 2,000 events in pubs, clubs and alcohol free venues every county across the country have been approved for funding, it was announced today.

The funding was announced under the government’s Night-Time Economy Support Scheme.

Advertisement

The events will range from live music, from traditional music to electronic music, DJ nights, theatre, comedy, dance, literature, art and photographic exhibitions.

A total of 433 organisations being awarded supports of up to €10,000. A large part of this will go to funding gigs and concerts and other live music events.

So, during the day or the night, have you been to any big concerts or smaller gigs recently?

Today we’re asking, When is the last time you went to a live music event?

