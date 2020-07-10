Poll: Would you visit an outdoor city centre swimming pool?

THE SPOTLIGHT IS once again on Dublin City Council after plans were revealed for a €15 million sea pool in Dublin city centre.
With Irish weather as unpredictable as ever, as evidenced by the lashing rain in the last week, are people really interested in an outdoor swimming pool in the city centre?
So this morning, we’d like to know would you visit an outdoor swimming pool if you had one in your vicinity?
Poll Results:
COMMENTS (27)