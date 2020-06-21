This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunday 21 June, 2020
Poll: Do you support the draft programme for government?

The draft programme for government was agreed by Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil and the Green Party on Monday.

By Hayley Halpin Sunday 21 Jun 2020, 1:37 PM
59 minutes ago 10,366 Views 32 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5128730
Leo Varadkar, Michéal Martin and Eamon Ryan
Image: Photojoiner/RollingNews.ie
Leo Varadkar, Michéal Martin and Eamon Ryan
Leo Varadkar, Michéal Martin and Eamon Ryan
Image: Photojoiner/RollingNews.ie

ON MONDAY, THE leaders of Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil and the Green Party agreed a draft programme for government. 

That document is currently in its draft stage – it has to be voted on by each party’s members. If they all agree on the contents, FG, FF and the Greens will all be going into government together.

There has been some disapproval the draft and the leader of the Green Party in Northern Ireland, Clare Bailey, has become the latest high-profile member of the island to state her opposition to the document.

The main points of the draft programme can be read here.  

So, today we want to know: Do you support the draft programme for government?


Poll Results:

No (671)
Yes (399)
I'm not sure / no opinion (91)



About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

