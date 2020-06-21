Poll: Do you support the draft programme for government?

ON MONDAY, THE leaders of Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil and the Green Party agreed a draft programme for government.

That document is currently in its draft stage – it has to be voted on by each party’s members. If they all agree on the contents, FG, FF and the Greens will all be going into government together.

There has been some disapproval the draft and the leader of the Green Party in Northern Ireland, Clare Bailey, has become the latest high-profile member of the island to state her opposition to the document.

The main points of the draft programme can be read here.

So, today we want to know: Do you support the draft programme for government?

