THE FRENCH GOVERNMENT wants to introduce a number of new measures aimed at combatting bad behaviour on public transport.

According to the La Parisien daily newspaper, a bill currently being examined by French the National Assembly aims to improve safety on buses, trains and metros across the country. The bill also wants to create a “habitual incivility offence”.

These would be offences for people who regularly break the rules of behaviour on public transport or at stations. These include putting feet on a seat, being intoxicated, and disturbing other passengers by shouting or listening to music without headphones, among other offences.

Under the plans, repeated violations of these rules could result in six months in prison and a fine of €7,500. Would you like to see any of these proposals become the law in Ireland?

Today we’re asking, Should people be penalised for listening to music too loudly on public transport?