Monday 6 July, 2020
Poll: Have fears of contracting Covid-19 stopped you visiting shops, pubs and cinemas?

While the country is busy again, the pandemic hasn’t gone away.

By Dominic McGrath Monday 6 Jul 2020, 10:35 AM
1 hour ago 13,177 Views 28 Comments
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

THE COUNTRY LOOKS unimaginably different compared to a few weeks ago. Empty streets have been replaced with busy crowds eager to return to shopping, while pubs and restaurants are now largely open again. 

Cinemas and museums have re-opened their doors, bringing more than a touch of normality to many lives. 

But that doesn’t mean the pandemic has gone away. As concerns about street drinking in Dublin on Saturday night show, fears about a second wave are becoming heightened, while the danger of contracting Covid-19 hasn’t evaporated. 

These two realities – a re-opened country and the spread of the virus – are now co-existing somewhat uneasily, and will likely do so in the months to come. 

So today we want to know: Have fears of contracting Covid-19 stopped you visiting shops, restaurants, cinemas or pubs now they’ve re-opened?


Poll Results:

Yes (1215)
No (361)
No opinion (23)



About the author:

About the author
Dominic McGrath
dominic@thejournal.ie

