Poll: Have fears of contracting Covid-19 stopped you visiting shops, pubs and cinemas?

THE COUNTRY LOOKS unimaginably different compared to a few weeks ago. Empty streets have been replaced with busy crowds eager to return to shopping, while pubs and restaurants are now largely open again.
Cinemas and museums have re-opened their doors, bringing more than a touch of normality to many lives.
But that doesn’t mean the pandemic has gone away. As concerns about street drinking in Dublin on Saturday night show, fears about a second wave are becoming heightened, while the danger of contracting Covid-19 hasn’t evaporated.
These two realities – a re-opened country and the spread of the virus – are now co-existing somewhat uneasily, and will likely do so in the months to come.
So today we want to know: Have fears of contracting Covid-19 stopped you visiting shops, restaurants, cinemas or pubs now they’ve re-opened?
Poll Results:
