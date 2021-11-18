Poll: Will you make an effort to reduce your social contacts in the lead up to Christmas?

CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER Dr Tony Holohan yesterday said that the spread of Covid-19 in Ireland and the pressure on healthcare services meant that normal levels of Christmas socialising is not advisable.

He said the “responsible thing” for public health is not to plan “major socialisation events” like Christmas parties.

“We really do not have the capacity as a country to have significant Christmas-type levels of socialisation in the run into Christmas if we’re to turn this around,” Holohan told The Hard Shoulder on Newstalk.

“I think a very responsible thing for people who are in a position, whether they’re organising Christmas parties or where they’re responsible for the health and well-being and welfare of their staff and their customers, a responsible thing to do would be to conclude that now is not is not an ideal time to be planning major socialisation events that don’t need to happen,” he said.

