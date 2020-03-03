LABOUR PARTY LEADERSHIP candidate Alan Kelly yesterday published legal advice he received while housing minister which said that a rent freeze could be constitutional.

Several parties were in favour of a rent freeze going into the recent election and a Sinn Féin proposal seeking such a measure actually passed through the Dáil in December.

Fianna Fáil reiterated its stance last week that it believes such a measure would be unconstitutional, despite suggestions that the party was open to changing its position.

The constitutionality of a rent freeze has been debated for some time, but would you be in favour of it?

Poll: Are you in favour of a time-limited rent freeze?

