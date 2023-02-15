Poll: Have you ever worked in retail?

NEW RESEARCH HAS found that the majority of Irish retail workers are earning less than a living wage.

According to the Mandate Trade Union, that nearly two-thirds of Irish retail staff are earning less than €451 per week, falling short of the living wage standard of just over €500.

While hourly wages are increasing, the majority of workers weren’t working enough hours to earn above the living wage, with the trade union saying many are not given the opportunity to work sufficient hours.

Many people have experienced working in the industry, whether as a full-time career or on a temporary basis.

Today, we’re asking you: Have you ever had a job in the retail sector?

