Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Sunday 22 October 2023 Dublin: 8°C
South Africa in action against England yesterday.
Your Say
Poll: Will you watch the Rugby World Cup final?
New Zealand and South Africa will face off next week.
9.9k
10
1 hour ago

AND THEN THERE were two.

A disappointing Rugby World Cup for the northern hemisphere was cemented last night in Paris after a last minute penalty dashed England’s hope of making it to the final.

Instead, South Africa have advanced to face New Zealand, who easily dispatched Argentina on Friday night. Both finalists share the record of three world cup trophies between them, and will battle it out next Saturday for the title and the record.

Irish fans would have been hoping that at least a semi-final appearance was in the bag, following a brilliant start to the tournament. But, alas, it wasn’t meant to be (it’s the hope that gets you).

But will you tune in anyway? Today we’re asking, Will you watch the Rugby World Cup final?


Poll Results:

Yes - I'll watch it  (1335)
No - But I would have watched if Ireland were playing (238)
No - I was never going to watch it (107)
Don't know / care (61)




Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Cormac Fitzgerald
cormacfitzgerald@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
10
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     