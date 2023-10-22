Poll: Will you watch the Rugby World Cup final?

AND THEN THERE were two.

A disappointing Rugby World Cup for the northern hemisphere was cemented last night in Paris after a last minute penalty dashed England’s hope of making it to the final.

Instead, South Africa have advanced to face New Zealand, who easily dispatched Argentina on Friday night. Both finalists share the record of three world cup trophies between them, and will battle it out next Saturday for the title and the record.

Irish fans would have been hoping that at least a semi-final appearance was in the bag, following a brilliant start to the tournament. But, alas, it wasn’t meant to be (it’s the hope that gets you).

But will you tune in anyway? Today we’re asking, Will you watch the Rugby World Cup final?



