Poll: Should herbicides that have been linked to cancer be banned in Ireland?

IN AUSTRIA THIS week, members of parliament voted in favour of banning the herbicide glyphosate as a “precautionary measure” over fears it could cause cancer.

The weedkiller has been closely connected with Roundup, a flagship product marketed worldwide by US giant Monsanto, which was taken over by Germany’s Bayer in 2018.

A 2015 study by the World Health Organisation’s International Agency for Research on Cancer found that the herbicide glyphosate was classified as probably carcinogenic to humans.

A Government spokesperson, however, said glyphosate could be used in safe ways, adding it will continue to review scientific evidence, but indicating there are no plans at present to ban it in Ireland.

So this morning we’re asking: should herbicides that have been linked to cancer be banned in Ireland?