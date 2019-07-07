This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Poll: Should herbicides that have been linked to cancer be banned in Ireland?

A 2015 study from the World Health Organisation said the herbicide glyphosate was probably carcinogenic.

By Conor McCrave Sunday 7 Jul 2019, 9:33 AM
18 Comments
File image of weeds
Image: Shutterstock/Floki
IN AUSTRIA THIS week, members of parliament voted in favour of banning the herbicide glyphosate as a “precautionary measure” over fears it could cause cancer. 

The weedkiller has been closely connected with Roundup, a flagship product marketed worldwide by US giant Monsanto, which was taken over by Germany’s Bayer in 2018.

A 2015 study by the World Health Organisation’s International Agency for Research on Cancer found that the herbicide glyphosate was classified as probably carcinogenic to humans.

A Government spokesperson, however, said glyphosate could be used in safe ways, adding it will continue to review scientific evidence, but indicating there are no plans at present to ban it in Ireland. 

So this morning we’re asking: should herbicides that have been linked to cancer be banned in Ireland?

