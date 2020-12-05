#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 5°C Saturday 5 December 2020
Poll: Have you increased your number of social contacts since the end of Level 5 restrictions?

Many people will use this weekend to socialise for the first time since October.

By Stephen McDermott Saturday 5 Dec 2020, 10:36 AM
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

THIS WEEKEND MARKS the first Saturday and Sunday since six weeks of Level 5 restrictions across the country ended on 1 December.

Many will use the occasion to socialise and see people whom they haven’t been able to meet since October, particularly after the re-opening of pubs and restaurants yesterday.

Others have already used the days since the return to Level 3 on Tuesday to meet people.

However, public health officials are still urging the public to limit their social contacts in order to prevent another rise in cases over the festive period.

Today we’re asking: Has your number of social contacts increased since the end of Level 5 restrictions?


Poll Results:

No, they're about the same (631)
Yes (168)
No, I've seen fewer people (75)
I don't know (6)




About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

