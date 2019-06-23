Poll: Would you support a legal age-verification system for social media websites?

THE BROADCASTING AUTHORITY of Ireland (BAI) is set to introduce new rules aimed at regulating video content on social media websites.

The Sunday Independent reports that the BAI will bring in the new rules to clamp down on harmful videos on Facebook, YouTube and Twitter.

Among the proposals being considered are a new complaints system, parental controls, and an age-verification system for users of social media websites.

It is not reported how an age-verification system would be introduced, but it could work in a similar way to the UK’s mooted system for users of online pornography.

Proponents there say those measures will be an effective way of ensuring child safety, because users are required to provide legal proof that they are over 18.

