Dublin: 15 °C Sunday 23 June, 2019
Poll: Would you support a legal age-verification system for social media websites?

It has been reported that the BAI will bring in new rules to clamp down on harmful content on social media.

By Stephen McDermott Sunday 23 Jun 2019, 11:42 AM
43 minutes ago 3,953 Views 26 Comments
Image: Shutterstock/Twin Design
Image: Shutterstock/Twin Design

THE BROADCASTING AUTHORITY of Ireland (BAI) is set to introduce new rules aimed at regulating video content on social media websites.

The Sunday Independent reports that the BAI will bring in the new rules to clamp down on harmful videos on Facebook, YouTube and Twitter.

Among the proposals being considered are a new complaints system, parental controls, and an age-verification system for users of social media websites.

It is not reported how an age-verification system would be introduced, but it could work in a similar way to the UK’s mooted system for users of online pornography.

Proponents there say those measures will be an effective way of ensuring child safety, because users are required to provide legal proof that they are over 18.

So we’re wondering: Do you support the introduction of a legal age-verification system for social media websites?


Poll Results:

Yes (665)
No (159)
I don't know/No opinion (25)



COMMENTS (26)

