Poll: Should St Brigid's Day be a public holiday?

WOULDN’T HAVING TODAY off work be nice?

Minister of State Martin Heydon has submitted a proposal to Government to make St Brigid’s Day a new public holiday, to mark the first day of Spring.

Ireland has nine bank holidays – one in every month except for February, July and September. This is lower than other European countries like Spain (12) and France (13).

A petition to make St Brigid’s Day a public holiday has gathered almost 6,000 signatures.

So we’re asking: Do you think St Brigid’s Day should be a public holiday?

