Poll: Should St Brigid's Day be a public holiday?

WOULDN’T HAVING TODAY off work be nice?
Minister of State Martin Heydon has submitted a proposal to Government to make St Brigid’s Day a new public holiday, to mark the first day of Spring.
Ireland has nine bank holidays – one in every month except for February, July and September. This is lower than other European countries like Spain (12) and France (13).
A petition to make St Brigid’s Day a public holiday has gathered almost 6,000 signatures.
So we’re asking: Do you think St Brigid’s Day should be a public holiday?
Poll Results:
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS (19)