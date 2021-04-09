#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 5°C Friday 9 April 2021
Advertisement

Poll: Should students wear school uniforms?

Business owner Louisa Meehan says the arguments in favour of school uniforms don’t stack up anymore.

By Hayley Halpin Friday 9 Apr 2021, 9:24 AM
15 minutes ago 4,537 Views 7 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5404626
Image: Shutterstock/Rawpixel.com
Image: Shutterstock/Rawpixel.com

THE TOPIC OF school uniforms has become a talking point among many again this week as pupils and families prepare for the return to the classrooms next Monday. 

While a growing number of schools in Ireland don’t have a uniform and allow students to wear clothing of their choice, the majority of educational settings across the nation still adhere to a uniform policy. 

In an article with The Journalbusiness owner Louisa Meehan says the arguments in favour of school uniforms don’t stack up anymore. 

“I question the rationale behind putting kids into designated outfits to make them look like everyone else and then educating them to think critically and encouraging them to stand out from the crowd,” Meehan writes.

So, today we want to know… Should students wear school uniforms? 


Poll Results:

Yes (313)
No (94)
I'm not sure / no opinion (9)



#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie