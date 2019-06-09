Poll: Do you drink too many sugary drinks?

A NEW STUDY published this week shows there are substantial differences in drunks consumed in 185 countries around the world.

Sugar-sweetened beverage and fruit juice intake was found to be highest in the Latin American region, while the top milk-consuming country was Sweden.

A Boston Public Health Commission study found drinking just one 500ml bottle of a sugary beverage per day can result in a person gaining an extra 11kg a year. Drinking large amounts can increase the risk of developing Type 2 diabetes, heart disease and gout, as well as increasing the risk of dental cavities.

We want to know: Do you think you drink too many sugary drinks?

