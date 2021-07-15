Poll: Have you ever paid above the odds for a ticket?

A BILL TO ban ticket touting for large events has been signed into law by the president.

The legislation will forbid the above price resale of tickets for live events at venues with a capacity of at least 1,000 people.

Penalties of a fine of up to €100,000 or up to two years imprisonment face anyone caught defying the Sale of Tickets (Cultural, Entertainment, Recreational and Sporting Events) Bill 2021, which President Michael D. Higgins gave approval to today.

So, today we want to know… Have you ever paid above the odds for a ticket?

