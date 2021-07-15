#Open journalism No news is bad news

Thursday 15 July 2021
Poll: Have you ever paid above the odds for a ticket?

The President has signed into law a Bill to ban ticket touting for large events.

By Hayley Halpin Thursday 15 Jul 2021, 7:53 AM
18 minutes ago
Image: Shutterstock/Melinda Nagy
Image: Shutterstock/Melinda Nagy

A BILL TO ban ticket touting for large events has been signed into law by the president.

The legislation will forbid the above price resale of tickets for live events at venues with a capacity of at least 1,000 people.

Penalties of a fine of up to €100,000 or up to two years imprisonment face anyone caught defying the Sale of Tickets (Cultural, Entertainment, Recreational and Sporting Events) Bill 2021, which President Michael D. Higgins gave approval to today.

So, today we want to know… Have you ever paid above the odds for a ticket?


Poll Results:

No (207)
Yes - But only slightly  (74)
Yes - Well over the odds (55)
I'm not sure (4)




About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

