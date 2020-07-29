Poll: Have you been having trouble sleeping over the past few months?

EVERYONE’S DAY-TO-DAY lives have changed over the past few months as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

This has no doubt had an impact on many people’s sleeping patterns.

In April, researchers at King’s College London found that most people are reporting better sleep and more intense dreams since the UK’s lockdown on 23 March. However, other people may be struggling to get a good night’s sleep with the worries that come with the world’s changes lately.

Mental Health Occupational Therapist Michelle Murray has written some tips to help people avoid sleepless nights.

So, today we want to know: Have you been having trouble sleeping over the past few months?

