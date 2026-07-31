Poll: What did you make of Heartstopper Forever?

AFTER THREE SEASONS, the screen adaptation of the beloved Alice Oseman graphic novel series Heartstopper has come to an end. The feature-length finale landed on Netflix in mid-July, and brings audiences up to speed with the lives of lovebirds Nick (Kit Connor) and Charlie (Joe Locke).

The coming-of-age tale is about the two students falling in love, and in Heartstopper Forever they have to deal with the next steps in their future. In our Best of the Box preview, we said:

Now, Nick is preparing to leave for university and Charlie is finding a new level of independence at school. So as you can imagine, the pair are struggling to figure out what the reality of a long-distance relationship will mean for them.

But have you seen Heartstopper Forever, and if so, what did you think of it?

