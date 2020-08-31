Poll: When does autumn start...it's tomorrow, right?

AUTUMN IS AROUND the corner…or is it?

The season starts on 1st September and continues until the end of November, according to this fact sheet for primary school students from Met Éireann.

Mind you, summer can stretch beyond August and into September some years with warm evenings and bright days continuing. This week already looks set to be sunny and settled.

So you could argue autumn doesn’t start properly until October, as leaves fall to the ground and the day’s get cooler.

There’s only one way to settle it. Today we want to know…When does autumn start?

