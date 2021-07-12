#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 15°C Monday 12 July 2021
Poll: Who should lead Fianna Fáil into the next general election?

A number of TDs have raised concerns following the party’s disastrous by-election result last week.

By Cónal Thomas Monday 12 Jul 2021, 9:00 AM
1 hour ago 14,929 Views 42 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5492653
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

MICHEÁL MARTIN’S LEADERSHIP of Fianna Fáil has come under scrutiny following the party’s disastrous performance in the Dublin Bay South by-election last week. 

The party’s candidate Deirdre Conroy secured just 4.6% of the first preference vote, its worst-ever result in a by-election.

A number of TDs, including Marc McSharry and former Agriculture Minister Barry Cowen, raised concerns this weekend with Cowen calling for a special meeting to address the “alarming” election result and McSharry saying Martin shouldn’t lead the party into the next election. 

However, Education Minister Norma Foley and Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath publicly backed the Taoiseach with Foley saying she does not believe there are 10 TDs in Fianna Fáil who would back a heave against Martin.

Meanwhile, TD Jim O’Callaghan – who oversaw the campaign that lead to the disastrous by-election result – has expressed his interest in leading the party but said he would not do anything to undermine his leader. 

With all that in mind, we’re asking: Who should lead Fianna Fáil into the next general election?


Poll Results:

None of the above  (642)
Micheál Martin (313)
Micheal McGrath  (164)
Jim O'Callaghan (109)
Barry Cowen (78)
Norma Foley (57)
Marc McSharry (46)
Dara Calleary (40)
Darragh O'Brien (17)
Charlie McConalogue  (9)










