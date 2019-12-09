Poll: Will you be giving to charity this Christmas?

PRESIDENT MICHAEL D Higgins yesterday lit the Áras Christmas tree and said his thoughts are with those in society who are homeless, marginalised and vulnerable.

Addressing an assembled crowd at the Áras, President Higgins said: “We will remember our new Irish community as they recreate precious family traditions here in their new homeland; we will think of those in our society who are homeless, marginalised or vulnerable; of all those who are sick or lonely or feeling sad or worried.

As Christmas draws nearer, charity fundraisers are now taking to the streets to raise much-needed funds for a variety of causes. Christmas is traditionally a time for giving after all.

So, today we want to know: Will you be giving to charity this Christmas?

