Poll: Will you stay up to watch European and local election results?

BALLOT BOXES ARE being opened throughout the country as counting in the European and local elections gets underway.

It’s likely to take some time, however, before results are known with information indicating that counting will continue until midnight tonight.

We’ll have breakouts of the biggest stories as they happen throughout the day, with live coverage from correspondents throughout the country.

As well as updates, we'll also post live count updates of each area and constituency on Twitter

