Dublin: 13 °C Friday 7 June, 2019
Poll: Will you watch any of the women's World Cup?

The tournament is being held between 7 June and 7 July.

By Adam Daly Friday 7 Jun 2019, 9:23 AM
37 minutes ago 3,639 Views 11 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4671877
United States celebrates winning the World Cup 2015 against Japan at BC Place Stadium in Vancouver, Canada.
Image: Vaughn Ridley/EMPICS Sport/PA IMages
United States celebrates winning the World Cup 2015 against Japan at BC Place Stadium in Vancouver, Canada.
United States celebrates winning the World Cup 2015 against Japan at BC Place Stadium in Vancouver, Canada.
Image: Vaughn Ridley/EMPICS Sport/PA IMages

THE WOMEN’S WORLD Cup kicks off tonight with France facing South Korea in Paris.

For the first time in the history of the tournament, all 52 games are being broadcast free-to-air on RTÉ and TG4. You can also catch them on the BBC.

The US are heavy favourites to defend their crown again this year having lifted the trophy for the third time in 2015. 

The Republic of Ireland has never qualified for the finals – this year included. After a promising start to their 2019 World Cup qualifying campaign, Ireland ran out of steam and failed to outmuscle Group 3 heavyweights Norway and the Netherlands.

So, today we’re asking: Will you watch any of the women’s World Cup?


Poll Results:

No (450)
Yes (225)
No opinion (44)



About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly52
adam@thejournal.ie

COMMENTS (11)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

