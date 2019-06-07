Poll: Will you watch any of the women's World Cup?

United States celebrates winning the World Cup 2015 against Japan at BC Place Stadium in Vancouver, Canada.

THE WOMEN’S WORLD Cup kicks off tonight with France facing South Korea in Paris.

For the first time in the history of the tournament, all 52 games are being broadcast free-to-air on RTÉ and TG4. You can also catch them on the BBC.

The US are heavy favourites to defend their crown again this year having lifted the trophy for the third time in 2015.

The Republic of Ireland has never qualified for the finals – this year included. After a promising start to their 2019 World Cup qualifying campaign, Ireland ran out of steam and failed to outmuscle Group 3 heavyweights Norway and the Netherlands.

So, today we’re asking: Will you watch any of the women’s World Cup?

