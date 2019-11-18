Poll: Ireland could qualify for the Euros tonight - will you watch the game?

IRELAND TAKE ON Denmark this evening in what could see the Irish team qualify for the Euros next year.

Two years ago the Irish team came face-to-face with the Danes in the Aviva under the guidance of then manager Martin O’Neill.

The Irish team walked away defeated by a 5-1 result while the Danes walked away with a ticket to the World Cup in Russia.

Tonight’s match in the Aviva Stadium kicks off at 7.45pm with the future of manager Mick McCarthy’s men relying on a positive result.

So today we’re asking: Will you watch the match tonight?

