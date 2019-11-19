Poll: Will you watch the live election debate between Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn tonight?

TONIGHT WILL SEE the first live debate between party leaders contesting next month’s UK general election.

Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn will go head-to-head on a live ITV debate, where they will outline their party’s manifesto in a bid to secure votes from the public.

Other party members have been excluded from this debate and of course, the divisive issue of Brexit will also be high on the agenda.

The debate begins tonight at 8pm on ITV.

So today we’re asking: Will you watch the live election debate between Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn tonight?

