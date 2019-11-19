This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Poll: Will you watch the live election debate between Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn tonight?

It is the first debate between the leaders if the two biggest parties.

By Conor McCrave Tuesday 19 Nov 2019, 10:03 AM
28 minutes ago 2,152 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4896800
Image: PA/Photojoiner
Image: PA/Photojoiner

TONIGHT WILL SEE the first live debate between party leaders contesting next month’s UK general election. 

Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn will go head-to-head on a live ITV debate, where they will outline their party’s manifesto in a bid to secure votes from the public. 

Other party members have been excluded from this debate and of course, the divisive issue of Brexit will also be high on the agenda. 

The debate begins tonight at 8pm on ITV. 

So today we’re asking: Will you watch the live election debate between Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn tonight?


Poll Results:

No (345)
Yes (120)
I might catch some of it&nbsp; (76)



